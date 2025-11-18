Maersk’s APM Terminals Expands with Projects in Egypt and Bangladesh

The terminal operations division of A.P. Moller-Maersk, APM Terminals, continues to grow its operations at strategic points along the company’s routes. The latest steps in Egypt and Bangladesh come as management has emphasized the strong contribution the division is making to the company’s performance.

APM Terminals, along with Egyptian officials, recently marked the completion of an upgrade of its operations at the Suez Canal Container Terminal in East Port Said. APM reports the expansion represents a $500 million investment.

The company highlights that the Suez Canal Container Terminal is one of eight specifically selected terminal hubs used to form the backbone of the East-West network of the Maersk-Hapag-Lloyd operation known as the Gemini Cooperation. The use of a limited number of terminals as hubs for the network has contributed to the increased schedule reliability and operating performance of the network. The hubs are used to transship containers to regional destinations and load shipments into the main network.

The expansion at the Egyptian terminal adds 955 meters of new quay and 510,000 square meters of yard space, supported by 12 quay cranes, 30 electric RTGs, and more than 90 trucks. The upgrade increases capacity by 2.2 million TEUs annually, raising SCCT’s total capacity to 7 million TEUs, further strengthening Egypt’s role as a leading global trade and logistics hub.

First-of-its-Kind Model in Bangladesh

APM Terminals reports it has also signed a landmark agreement for the development of a new greenfield project in Bangladesh. It will be the single largest European foreign direct investment in the country. Country officials highlight that it will unlock capacity for exporters and reduce logistics bottlenecks.

APM plans an investment exceeding $550 million and received a concession agreement for 30 years and which can be extended based on performance. Maersk, along with local partner QNS Container Services, will design, finance, build, and operate the Laldia Container Terminal under the agreement with the Chittagong Port Authority.

The company currently handles almost 30 percent of all containers in and out of Bangladesh. CEO of APM Terminals, Keith Svendsen, said the project will enable the company to play an active role in supporting the growth of local manufacturers, exporters, importers, and the Bangladeshi economy. The country’s export economy focuses on elements such as textiles, apparel, and manufacturing.

Once operational in 2030, the terminal will expand Bangladesh’s annual port handling capacity by over 800,000 TEUs. The new deep-water facility will, over time, allow the Port of Chattogram to handle vessels potentially up to 6,000 TEU, compared to the current limit of 2,800 TEU. This will reduce congestion, lower logistics costs for supply chain participants, and support the continued growth of the export sector.

According to APM, the project marks a pivotal leap in Bangladesh’s future port performance, positioning the nation as a competitive maritime hub in South Asia.

