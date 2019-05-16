Maersk Integrates Logistics Offerings

APM Terminals Inland Services in China

By MarEx 2019-05-16 03:17:47

APM Terminals Inland Services will be integrated into Maersk Logistics & Services from August 1 2019 as a next step in A.P. Moller - Maersk's strategy to offer end-to-end solutions.

The Inland Services portfolio is a network of inland terminals around the globe consisting of 36 business units with over 100 locations.

"APM Terminals can fully focus on becoming a world-class port operator, while Maersk, with the integration of Inland Services, will continue to focus on ocean transportation as well as logistics and services product development and delivery," says Søren Toft, EVP and Chief Operating Officer A.P. Moller - Maersk.

APM Terminals will continue to serve shipping line and landside customers with services on and around the port premises such as traditional storage and terminal handling as well as newly developed services such as fast-gates. While focusing on its core offering, APM Terminals is also continuing to collaborate with Maersk for customers who are looking for end-to-end solutions.

"The even closer collaboration enables both APM Terminals and Maersk to reduce complexity and eliminate service overlaps, so that both brands can focus on their core strengths and provide greater value and a better experience to customers," says Morten Engelstoft, CEO APM Terminals and EVP A.P. Moller - Maersk.

Currently, Inland Services offers a range of services for both shipping line customers and landside customers. For shipping line customers, the offering of Inland Services centers around depot, container equipment maintenance and repair and transportation. For landside customers, Inland Services is supporting these customers by integrating their supply chains locally through services such as transportation solutions, CFS and warehouse, depots and temperature-controlled handling and storage environments.