Maersk Commits to Using Shore Power in Hamburg

Hamburg is moving forward broadening the installation of shore power capabilities across the port. Earlier this year it claimed the title of the first European port to provide shore power to containerships expanding on its installed capability for cruise ships.

The Hamburg Port Authority is now reporting that in late July it signed an agreement with Maersk to use shore power for its vessels docking at the Eurogate Container Terminal Hamburg. Maersk becomes the latest among the large container carriers to make this commitment with the port authority. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company entered into a similar agreement last year in advance of the deployment of the capability and signed its official agreement about six weeks ago, in mid-June 2024. The port authority also highlighted that MSC would be the first company to use shore power for both its container vessels and cruise ships.

"We will be several years ahead of the EU regulation on lowering CO2 emissions by continually expanding the onshore supply of electricity," said Friedrich Stuhrmann, Chief Commercial Officer of the Hamburg Port Authority. The port is targeting 2040 to become climate neutral for all its operations.

Onshore electricity is being installed at the Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) and the HafenCity cruise terminal. The Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) and Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) will start supplying onshore electricity this year.

Hamburg has been offering shore power for cruise ships following its first pilot project in 2016. The port authority began developing its shore power capabilities for containerships more than two years ago. The Hamburg Container Terminal (CTH) was the first of the major terminals outfitted with the capability which was tested earlier this year. The port invested approximately $14 million to plan and develop the capability.

The 18,000 TEU box ship CMA CGM Vasco de Gama became the first vessel to plug into shore power at the Container Terminal Hamburg. Following a series of tests, the HPA reported in May the first successful operation with the CMA CGM vessel. They said the capability was initially at three berths, each with a connection capacity of 7.5 MVA.

The European Union’s FuelEU Maritime regulation, which was adopted in June 2023, requires that from January 1, 2030, container and passenger ships, including cruise ships, at above 5,000 gross tons must connect to shore power in main EU ports.

