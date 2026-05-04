Maersk Boxship Collides With Container Feeder at Chattogram

On Friday, a Maersk boxship collided with a former fleetmate near the outer anchorage at Chattogram, leaving the Maersk vessel with a large gash in her starboard quarter.

The Maersk Chattogram was approaching the pilot station at Chattogram at about 0930 on Friday when she was in collision with the feeder HR Turag (formerly a Maersk vessel, ex name Maersk Arun). No injuries were reported, but photos from the scene show a long and substantial penetration in Maersk Chattogram's hull plating on the starboard quarter.

"The damage is limited to the external hull. The engine and steering gear remain in good condition," the crew told local TBS News.

The ship will unload first at Chattogram before arrangements are made for repairs, Maersk's local office told the outlet. Bangladesh's shipping department and the port of Chattogram

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

HR Turag is a 1,000 TEU feeder built in 1999. She changed flags to Bangladesh in 2023, and has not had a recorded port state control inspection since, indicating domestic or regional trade.

Maersk Chattogram is a 2,700 TEU sub-panamax operated by Maersk and flagged in Singapore. The vessel has a history of minor inspection deficiencies within the last three years. As of Monday, she was still moored alongside at a container terminal on Chattogram's waterfront.