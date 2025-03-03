Liner ss United States Completes “Last Voyage” Arriving in Mobile



The famed liner ss United States made an earlier than anticipated arrival in Mobile, Alabama after completing the 12-day tow from Philadelphia. The ship was maneuvered to a berth at the Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) facility in Mobile for the next phase of the effort to convert her into the world’s largest manmade artificial reef.

“In the spirit of her record-breaking history, America’s flagship concluded her journey from Philadelphia to Mobile faster than anticipated,” said Susan Gibbs, President of the SS United States Conservancy. “As she moved through the waves for the first time in 28 years, countless onlookers and admirers along the country’s eastern seaboard were inspired by her majesty and beauty.”

Docked in Mobile to be stripped for the reefing (SS United States Conservancy - Southeast Chapter

Captain Mike Vinik controlling the tug towing the 990-foot liner had previously reported they were making better than anticipated speeds during the approximately 1,800-mile trip. Other than the initial bad weather near Virginia, it was a calm trip and Vinik maneuvered the liner inside the Gulf Stream to reduce resistance.

The coast-hugging route made for memorable images as the vessel traveled along Florida last week. Spectators gathered at multiple places to view the ship as she passed. However, the most spectacular image came as the cruise ship Utopia of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world, altered course for a rendezvous with the liner. The 236,473 gross ton cruise ship, which is 1,188 feet in length dwarfed the 53,329 gross ton liner.

World's fastest liner passenger one of the world's largest cruise ships (SS United States Conservancy - Southeast Chapter)

The United States arrived overnight between Sunday and Monday, March 3, about two miles off the coast of Mobile, and waited for daylight, which the US Coast Guard required for the dead ship tow. She entered Mobile Bay, traveled toward the yard at midday, and was pivoted into her final position with the aid of local tugs.

The remediation team was reported to be at the ready to continue the efforts to prepare the ship. Removing the remaining fuel and cleaning her tanks is a priority. Externally the loose paint needs to be removed and other loose materials. The funnels, radar mast, and cargo kingposts are to be removed along with the windows and portholes. On the interior, all the contaminants need to be removed before final preparation for the reefing to the east near Destin, Florida.

Estimates have been that it will take up to about a year to make the preparations to reef the hull of the liner.