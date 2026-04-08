Liberian Registry: Sanctions Compliance Checks Should Extend to Seafarers

The world's largest shipping registry is calling for coordinated action to extend sanctions compliance checks to seafarers, starting with the credentialing process. It is the latest in the ever-expanding series of compliance verification protocols that shipping stakeholders must think about, according to the Liberian Registry, which holds a leading 17 percent share of the global flag-services market.

“The regulatory environment has changed, and the industry must adapt," said Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian Registry. "As the leading flag in the maritime industry, the Liberian Registry has made significant investments into compliance safeguarding and proactive monitoring. In doing so, we are setting a new standard for the industry and call on all responsible parties to implement stricter compliance processes as well."

The registry says that shipowners, operators, managers, crewing agencies and flag states all have a role to play in maintaining seafarer compliance. Internally, the Liberian Registry is working compliance checks on seafarers into its license application and credential issuance process. "By integrating compliance considerations directly into application and verification workflows, the Registry is reinforcing identity verification, traceability, and the integrity of its issued documents," LISCR said in a statement.

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The Liberian Registry is already working on going digital for seafarer documentation, which will help enable automated security and verification. Seafarer documents will be more easily verifiable, thanks to QR codes that stakeholders - like port state control officials - can check with immediate results. This has commercial value to the shipowner, according to the registry, because it should reduce the possibility of delays during inspections.

Internally, LISCR is moving its document application system into a new digital workflow in order to accommodate the change and apply additional vetting protocols. For seafarers, the registry is rolling out a new app that will provide ready access to electronic copies of personal documents, which will be just as valid as the paper copies.