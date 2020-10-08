Le Havre France Launches Scrubber Wastewater Treatment Facility

One of the challenges the shipping industry has faced in the use of the technology known as scrubbers deployed to clean ship’s smokestack emissions is the waste generated from the process. The Port du Havre, France in partnership with SEREP, a subsidiary of SARP Industries, announced plans to develop a local industry for the treatment of scrubber residues.

Le Havre notes that the port is located within the SECA (Sulfur Emission Control Area) that was launched in 2015. The regulations for the zone establish limits on sulfur (SOx) emission rates that must not exceed 0.1 percent. Ships operating in the SECA or docked in the port must either use fuels containing no more than 0.1 percent sulfur or be fitted with a closed-loop scrubber system to filter and wash exhaust fumes.

To offer solutions to shipping companies that are using scrubbers, the Port of Le Havre and SEREP have worked to set up an industry for the collection and treatment of scrubber waste. Waste from ship exhaust fume purifiers is taken by truck to the treatment and recovery center for processing.

"Alongside the world maritime industry, the Port of Le Havre has engaged in an ambitious ecological transition to reduce the carbon footprint of its activities on the environment", explains Baptiste Maurand, Managing Director of HAROPA - Port du Havre. “Among the actions carried out, there is the development of a scrubber residues industry. To promote and make it sustainable, we have also set up a financial incentive for our customers, taking in charge 30 percent of the cost of collecting liquid waste including scrubber residues.”

The port is partnering with SEREP, a subsidiary of SARP Industries, which in 2011 developed a maritime waste collection activity to provide a local response to the needs of ships in port. This port service, called SWC (Service Waste Collection), started with waste and residues from water/hydrocarbons and is now being extended to the management of scrubber residues.

"Since its inception, SEREP has always cultivated its spirit of innovation to provide high-performance services to all industrial and maritime players in our region. In order to respond to environmental issues and support the coming into force of new regulations, the company has expanded its range of solutions with the collection and treatment of scrubber residues. In synergy with partner companies including Sedibex, our teams ensure the continuous improvement and complimentary of our tools, to maintain quality, responsive service to our customers,” explains Laurent Gallien, SEREP Managing Director.

The partnership is also exploring additional efforts to further make the industrial port area of Le Havre a smart industrial eco-park. SEREP is currently finalizing a proposal for a short-circuit recovery project for hydrocarbons collected from ships.

