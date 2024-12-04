Latin America’s First Electric Tug is Launched at Sanmar Yard in Turkey

Latin America’s first electric tug was launched with Sanmar and the operating partnership between Enap and SAAM celebrated the event on December 3. It comes as Sanmar is moving forward aggressively to build its leadership in electric tugs and battery-powered tugs are growing rapidly in the industry.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built at the Sanmar shipyard in Tuzla Bay, Istanbul, the vessel will operate in Puerto Chacabuco, in the Aysén Region of Chile, providing berthing and unberthing services. Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (Enap) and SAAM signed a service agreement in January 2024 to launch this service.

The electric-powered tug measures 82 feet (25 meters) in length and is nearly 43 feet (13 meters) wide (beam). The tug will have a maximum bollard pull of over 70 metric tons. The vessel will complete outfitting and conduct sea trials before being shipped to Chile. It is scheduled to arrive in South America in the first half of 2025.

Enap’s Corporate Supply Chain Manager, Mauricio Naveas, commented that “this project is relevant for our company not only because it will allow us to meet the service needs of Puerto Chacabuco, but also because it is a step forward in reducing both carbon emissions and environmental and underwater noise in our logistics chain, an effort that is in line with having increasingly sustainable processes.”

SAAM Towage highlights it will be the company’s third electric vessel as it looks to expand its sustainable operations profile.

Sanmar is building its role in the sector as part of its ongoing collaboration with Robert Allan Ltd. and Corvus Energy to build low and no-emission tugs utilizing alternative fuels and innovative technological advances. The yard recently began construction on four more electric battery-powered tugs for Turkey’s state-owned BOTA? Petroleum Pipeline Corporation. Each of these tugs will have battery banks producing 5,085 kWh, a top speed of 12 knots, and 70 tonnes of bollard pull ahead.

The shipbuilder is offering a number of different models of battery-powered tugs. Earlier in the year it delivered its sixth tug to Norway. A smaller model it has 1.718 kWh of battery power and can achieve a bollard pull ahead of 45 tons and a speed of 12 knots.

In addition to Norway, Sanmar has also built electric tugs for use in Vancouver, Canada. In March the company also launched the first electric tug for its fleet, highlighting it would be the seventh electric tug delivered in a year. This vessel was built to provide towage, ship assist, and escorting services at six ports around Turkey.

