Largest, High-Speed, Hydrogen Ready Multi-Fuel Ferry to be Built by Austal

A unique project to design a large, high-speed next-generation ferry is coming to fruition with news that Sweden’s Gotlandsbolaget has ordered construction of the ferry developed working with Austal. The goal was to develop a vessel for climate-neutral trips and sustainable solutions that would be a pioneer in new technologies.

Austal and Gotlandsbolaget announced plans for the development of the 130-meter (426-foot) multi-fuel high-speed vehicle passenger ferry design, with the flexibility to be able to operate on a variety of fuel types including hydrogen, in April 2023. Since then, Austal and Gotland Tech Development report they have engaged with technology providers from around the world to select preferred main equipment, and to define system arrangements. This has included the development of a unique propulsion system arrangement that repurposes engine exhaust to contribute to vessel propulsion and reduce emissions. In October 2024, the project gained approval in principle from DNV.

"Horizon X is an incredibly exciting project that is going to redefine commercial ferry capabilities, with a multi-fuel and hydrogen-capable combined cycle power plant and a class-leading, efficient hull design,” said Austal Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg.

According to Austal, the design will feature a unique, highly efficient combined cycle propulsion system that includes both gas and steam turbines, a first for a high-speed craft. The gas turbines will be used in the drive train of Horizon X and they are designed to be powered by several types of alternative fuels, fossil-free. It will be a multi-fuel vessel and the design is prepared to convert to hydrogen when hydrogen production becomes commercially available.

The companies highlighted the multi-fuel capabilities will best prepare the vessel while there are still great uncertainties regarding which alternative fuels will be available to the maritime sector. To minimize energy requirements and achieve high efficiency, the companies highlight that a great deal of work has been done to develop energy-efficient hulls, minimize weight, optimize energy consumption on board, and streamline operations and flows throughout the ship.

"Shipping must change, and reducing the climate footprint of travel and transport to and from Gotland is of great importance for the island's development and attractiveness,” said Håkan Johansson, CEO of Gotlandsbolaget. “The construction of Horizon X is a crucial step in our journey towards climate-neutral crossings. At the same time, the ship will offer the same efficient crossing times as today, and a new and modern onboard experience.”

The ferry is designed to carry up to 1,500 passengers and 400 passenger cars at speeds up to 29 knots. It will be able to make the crossing between the Swedish mainland and Gotland in just over three hours. Plans call for it to operate during the peak summer travel season as well as in the spring and fall.

Austal is valuing the construction contract at between A$265 and A$275 million (US$168 and US$175 million). The vessel will be built at the Austal Philippines shipyard with work commencing in 2026. The hull will be built in aluminum and where possible for the construction, green aluminum will be chosen, which means that approximately 60 percent of all aluminum on board is manufactured with renewable energy.

After delivery in mid-2028, the ship will sail to Gotland. The company says the exact timing for its entry into service is yet to be determined, but that it will be on the route by the spring of 2029.

