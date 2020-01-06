KR Appoints New Chairman and CEO

Hyung-chul Lee, the new head of Korean Register By The Maritime Executive 01-06-2020 12:20:00

The Korean Register (KR) has appointed Hyung-chul Lee as its 24th chairman and CEO, succeeding outgoing leader Jeong-kie Lee.

Hyung-chul Lee joined KR in 1988 and most recently served in the position of executive vice president. He was elected as chairman and CEO at KR’s General Assembly meeting on December 23.

Over his thirty years with KR, Hyung-chul Lee has held many senior roles, including head of statutory service and head of the overseas business development team. He has also run key regional offices, serving as head of KR’s London branch office and Seoul branch office.

“I am honoured to be elected as chairman and CEO of KR. Next year, the Korean Register will celebrate its 60-year anniversary and I will do my utmost to ensure that KR continues to uphold its commitment to make a unique contribution to the international maritime industry to promote safe shipping and clean environment," said Lee in a statement. “Today the industry is facing significant environmental, economic and technological challenges. I look forward to leading KR, as we provide specialist advice and tailored services, and apply the best technology and strong practical solutions to serve our customers.”

Lee's term began on December 23 and runs for the next three years.