Kongsberg & Thoma-Sea Deliver First U.S. Pollock Trawler in 30 Years

The first US-built trawler-processor for Alaskan pollock in over three decades, the 100m long Arctic Fjord, is on track to begin operations for 2024’s pollock A season in the Bering Sea. Like many U.S. shipbuilding projects, it had a strong element of international partnership: it was designed by Kongsberg Maritime and built by Louisiana’s Thoma-Sea Marine.

The vessel, which replaces Arctic Storm’s original 1974-built Arctic Fjord, is equipped for performance and efficiency. Kongsberg Discovery supplied the multibeam sonar, sounder, cameras and gear monitoring systems.

Kongsberg Discovery’s Jess Woodruff says that the equipment boosts the ship's extreme efficiency. “The result is a next-generation trawler-processor that will deliver excellent catches, outstanding environmental performance, and a strong return on investment for this forward-thinking shipowner.”

“It is our ambition to raise the bar with our newbuilds, providing vessels that deliver optimal results for our stakeholders, while minimizing their impacts on the environments where they operate. Efficiency is central to achieving those objectives," said Brett Johnson, VP, Arctic Storm. "We see this as the future of sustainable fishing today."

The Arctic Fjord is a Kongsberg Maritime trawler design. The vessel was Kongsberg’s first contract for a US-built vessel, and it is one of the largest fishing vessels designed by the firm. The Arctic Fjord has a high bollard pull of 110 tonnes for trawling, enabled by a single Bergen 7,200kW main engine and a Kongsberg 4.2 meter propeller.

The vessel was built at the Thoma-Sea yard in Louisiana. It incorporates a wave-piercing bow, which reduces fuel consumption and reduces slamming in rough seas. It has a crew capacity of 152, which means 48 cabins are incorporated into the design - many more than would be found on a Norwegian vessel.