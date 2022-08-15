Keppel Shipyard to Build Next Generation FPSO for Petrobras

Keppel will build one of the largest FPSO units in operation for Petrobras with next generation technologies (Keppel SHipuard file photo)

With global demand continuing to grow for FPSO units, Singapore’s Keppel Offshore & Marine reports its Keppel Shipyard won an international tender which will see the construction of one of the largest units in the world and among the largest operating in Brazil. The contract valued at $2.9 billion was awarded by Brazil’s National Oil Company, Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) building on the companies’ history of projects.

Scheduled for completion in the first half of 2026, Keppel reports the contract calls for a new generation FPSO that will minimize emissions with carbon capture and reinjection as well as energy recovery capabilities. As one of the largest floating production units in the world, the P-80 as it is known, will have a production capacity of 225,000 barrels of oil per day, water injection capacity of 250,000 bpd, 12 million cubic meters of (Sm3/d) of gas processing per day and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil.

The P-80, along with the P-78 FPSO that Keppel is currently building for Petrobras, will incorporate green features such as carbon capture and reinjection of carbon back into the reservoir where it is stored. Both FPSOs are designed to maximize carbon reinjection and minimize the need for gas flaring. In addition to CCUS, the P-80 will also be outfitted with energy recovery systems for thermal energy, waste heat, and gas, as well as seawater deaeration to reduce the consumption of fuel and the carbon emissions of the vessel.

When completed, Petrobras will deploy the vessel at the Búzios offshore oil field in Brazil. The P-80 will be the 28th system to operate in the pre-salt area off Brazil, which according to Petrobras will reach daily production of around two million barrels of oil equivalent per day by the end of this decade. Four platforms are currently operating in the Búzios field and another four units are under construction, with P-80 being added to the plan.

Drawing from the experience constructing P-78, Keppel looks to further enhance the efficiency of the project using its global network of yards, offices, and partners. The design and engineering will be carried out through its centers in Singapore, Brazil, China, and India. The fabrication of the topside modules which weigh about 47,000 metric tonnes will be spread across its facilities in Singapore, China, and Brazil, with the integration and commissioning works to be completed in Singapore. Construction of the hull and accommodation will be carried out by CIMC Raffles in China. Keppel O&M will also undertake the final phase of offshore commissioning works when the FPSO arrives at the Buzios field.

Keppel O&M has delivered a significant number of projects for Brazil and Petrobras over the years, which include FPSOs, production platforms, Floating Storage Regasification Units, drilling rigs, and accommodation vessels, to support Brazil’s energy infrastructure. BrasFELS, Keppel O&M’s yard in Angra dos Reis, Brazil is currently also undertaking integration and fabrication work for two other FPSOs that will operate in the Sepia field and the Buzios field.