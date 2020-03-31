Japanese Company Orders World's First Zero-Emission Bunker Tankers

By The Maritime Executive 03-30-2020 08:01:51

Japan's Asahi Tanker Company has announced plans to build the world's first two zero-emission electric bunker tankers.

The vessels are being designed by e5 Laboratories, Inc. and will be powered by large-capacity lithium ion batteries. They will be delivered between March 2022 to March 2023, and the first will enter service in Tokyo Bay as bunker vessel.

In addition, digitalization, automation and Internet of Things (IoT) technology will reduce crew workload and improve operational efficiency.

The shipyard building the vessels was not announced, but the news comes as Imabari Shipbuilding and Japan Marine United, Japan's largest and second-largest shipbuilders, announced last week that they will establish a joint company on Oct. 1 to design and sell commercial ships. The joint venture is expected to help Japan increase its competitiveness against South Korean and Chinese rivals.

The new company, Nihon Shipyard Co., will be established on October 1. It will handle commercial ships excluding LNG carriers.

Vessel specifications

Dimension: LOA 62m / Beam 10.30m / Draft 4.15m

Classification: ClassNK

Cargo: heavy oil

Gross tonnage: Approx. 499 tons

Speed: about 11 knots

Tank capacity: about 1,300m3

Propulsion: Azimuth thruster 300kW x 2

Side thrusters: 68kW x 2

Battery capacity: 3,500kWh