Japan Demands Chinese Research Vessel Stop Unauthorized Activity in EEZ



Japan is reporting its first altercation of 2026 with vessels from China operating in the disputed region around the uninhabited islands it calls Senkaku, and China is making claims to as the Diaoyu islands. The Japan Coast Guard reported detecting a research vessel and then said four China Coast Guard vessels also entered the disputed zone. Japan administers the zone.

The research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 27 (3,300 gross tons) was detected entering Japan’s EEZ on Tuesday afternoon, March 31. The Coast Guard reported the vessel, which was built in 2019 and is 89 meters (292 feet) in length, was located about 60 to 70 kilometers (37 to 44 miles) north of Uotsuri Island. It was spotted “extending pipe-like equipment from both sides of the ship and wire-like equipment from the stern into the sea.”

The Japan Coast Guard issued a radio challenge to the vessel. It demanded that it cease all activity, asserting the vessel required a permit from Japan to conduct any research in the area. The Coast Guard said it would continue to monitor the movement of the vessel.

The initial report of the research vessel was followed up on April 1 with a statement from the Japan Coast Guard, which said four China Coast Guard vessels had entered its territorial waters, also near Senkaku. It said the incident took place from about 0600 to 0620, and the ships had left the zone one after the other.

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The Japan Coast Guard reports the Chinese vessels have been operating for 138 consecutive days around Senkaku. It said the four vessels, Haijing 2303, Haijing 2302, Haijing 2401, and Haijing 2307, were observed with machine guns. They said it was the first time they had observed 2308 sailing in the vicinity of Senkaku.

Tensions with China have increased since Japan’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, talked about Japan’s willingness to defend Taiwan. Reports said it was the first confirmed sighting of a Chinese research vessel in the area since May 2025. However, in August and again in December, Japanese and Chinese coast guard vessels reported encounters and standoffs in the same region around Senkaku. In December, a Japan Coast Guard vessel positioned itself between fishing vessels and a China Coast Guard vessel and ordered the Chinese vessel not to approach. The Japan Coast Guard vessel had stayed with the fishing boats until the Chinese vessels sailed away.

