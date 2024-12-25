Japan Accelerates Offshore Wind Selecting Consortiums for Two Larger Farms

Japan Accelerates Offshore Wind with Projects Involving BP, JERA, Marubeni, and Others



Japan selected two consortiums to develop offshore wind projects as it seeks to accelerate its renewable energy programs. Combined the two projects would provide over 1 GW of energy and one could be one of the largest offshore wind farms yet developed in Japan.

The country’s third round solicitation had run during the half of 2024 and was being closely followed in the industry. Previously, Japan attracted Iberdrola and RWE for projects. The winners of this round included BP and JERA, which separately have announced plans to combine their operations, as well as participation in the consortiums from Marubeni, Tokyo Gas, Kansai Electric Power, and others.

The winners were selected jointly by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. The Ministries highlight the experience of the companies including JERA which has projects in Taiwan and Europe and partner Green Power Investment Co. which managed the entire process for the Ishikari Bay New Port Offshore Wind Farm which started operation in May 2024 with 112 MW and Wind Farm Tsugaru, which started operations in January 2024 with a capacity of 122 MW. The two projects are among the largest in the country currently.

Both the projects selected in this next round are for fixed-bottom wind farms which will be placed closer to shore. Japan’s offshore topography limits the opportunities for fixed-bottom wind farms with the expectation that it will need to deploy floating wind farms to reach its power goals.

One project will be located in the Sea of Japan offshore of Aomori Prefecture in the northern part of Japan’s main island of Honshu. It will consist of 41 turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa with a total capacity of 615 MW, making it one of the largest offshore wind power generation projects in Japan. The Tsugaru Offshore Energy Consortium consists of JERA, Green Power, and Tohoku Electric Power.

Slightly further to the south also on the Sea of Japan offshore of Yuza Town in Yamagata Prefecture the second project will consist of 30 Siemens Gamesa turbines for a total capacity of 450 MW. The Yamagata Yuza Offshore consortium consists of Marubeni, BP, Kansai Electric Power, Tokyo Gas, and Marutaka.

The sites were selected by the government in October 2023. The ministries report the two projects will each start operations in June 2030. The country’s goal is for 10 GW by 2030 and 45 GW by 2040 from offshore wind.