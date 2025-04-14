Italian Ferry Operator Tirrenia Investigated on Bribery and False Documents



Italian prosecutors moved last week to seize three ferries in the fleet of Tirrenia-Compagnia Italiana di Navigazione on charges the company falsified documents regarding the environmental performance of its ships and presented the class society and registers with counterfeit documents. Today, April 14, the media is reporting that the investigation has expanded to widespread bribery of government officials, police officers, and other officials receiving illegal gifts including free travel.

According to media reports, approximately 40 officials are under investigation in a case that will begin presentation to a panel of judges on Wednesday, April 16. Prosecutors asked for two individuals to be placed under house arrest and 11 others to be suspended from their roles pending the outcome of the investigation. The accusations are that the company was giving out “gold cards” which provided free travel and making other gifts to the officials.

This builds on the investigation in which it is being charged that the ferry company tampered with vessels operating on its route between Genoa and Porto Torres. Tirrena has a government contract to provide the service and receives government payments for critical ferry operations.

The allegations include that Tirrena was concealing non-compliance by its vessels by making false reports to the registers or by counterfeiting public authentication on documents used to obtain and maintain certification for the vessels. The company is alleged to have been embezzling public funds by operating ships that were not meeting regulations.

The investigation reportedly revealed that “Components of the main engines and diesel generators had been tampered with, altered, or replaced with non-original spare parts.” As such, the vessels were reported to be non-compliant but kept in service with counterfeit and false documents.

Three ships were placed under arrest under “precautionary custody” to protect public funds. The company however was permitted to continue to operate them to ensure consistency of service. The prosecutors were seeking to protect more than €64 million (nearly $77 million) in public funds that could be involved in the fraud case.

The shipping company responded through its lawyers saying it was “astonished” over the allegations. They said the company has faced significant expenses and made large investments to conform with regulations on pollution.

Prosecutors said the investigation into the vessels began in 2023 and dated back to issues in 2021. They believe since then Tirrenia has rectified the compliance issues on its ships. The bribery of officials with free trips is believed to be widespread involving police, magistrates, and other regional officials.



