Issue 21 of The Navigator Keeps a “Weather Eye”

By MarEx 2019-06-03 21:04:31

How to forecast, prepare for and deal with the weather is the theme for the 21st issue of The Navigator, the free publication aimed at maritime navigators and seafaring colleagues from The Nautical Institute.

The issue contains information about modern weather monitoring techniques, as well as shore-based weather services and advice from an experienced master in dealing with both adverse and calm weather at sea. In addition, there are discussions about a recent cruise ship that hit the headlines when bad weather struck, and an interview with a serving Chief Mate about her experiences working off-shore in the North Sea.

David Patraiko, Director of Projects for The Nautical Institute, added: “Weather at sea is deadly serious and always relevant. The weather can make the difference between a prosperous or loss-making voyage, can cause injury to crew and passengers and can even lead to the loss of a ship. Awareness of the weather and accurate predictions are both vitally important.”

The Navigator is produced by The Nautical Institute with support from the Royal Institute of Navigation. Sponsored by IFAN and Trinity House, it is available free in printed format or as a pdf, digital magazine or App via The Nautical Institute website.