Israeli Forces Attack Gaza Aid Convoy With Abba Song on Endless Loop

Suspected Israeli forces have subjected the Global Sumud Flotilla on which activist Greta Thunberg is sailing towards Gaza on a mission to deliver aid to a novel form of warfare. In addition to pyrotechnics, the flotilla's organizers have reported a unique method of auditory deterrence.

Forces unknown, but presumably Israeli, have been playing endless repeats of the Abba song ‘Lay All Your Love On Me’ over VHF channels near the convoy. Vessels in the Sumud Flotilla appear unable to rid themselves of the endless repeats of the song without switching off their radios and losing communications with each other. Drones are also apparently dropping sonic percussion grenades on some of the flotilla’s vessels.

The flotilla, made up of about 60 boats, is now believed to be south of Crete. It is about five days sailing time from the 200-mile deep Israeli Exclusive Economic Zone where the risk of interception will rise.

Israel has offered safe passage for the convoy to the port of Ashkelon, and to transport aid from there into Gaza. But at present, despite the intense psychological tactics employed against them, the Sumud Flotilla is maintaining course for the Gaza coastline.

The Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced on September 24 that the Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini Class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), currently north of Crete, had been dispatched to provide assistance for the Sumud Flotilla should a rescue be needed. There are apparently 58 Italians aboard boats in the flotilla.

The flotilla's organizers have also asked Greek citizens to petition their maritime ministry to provide a Hellenic Coast Guard escort for the convoy.