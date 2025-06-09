Israel Tells Citizens to Evacuate Houthi-Controlled Ports in Yemen



For the second time in about a month, Israel has warned the citizens living in the near Houthi-controlled ports to evacuate for their own safety. Israel issued a similar warning on May 10 and a week pounded dropped approximately 35 bombs on the Hodeidah and Salif ports, destroying infrastructure.

Today’s warning came from in Arabic posted on social media by spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee of the Israel Defense Force. He called it an “important and urgent” warning everyone in and near Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif ports. They were told to evacuate and stay away until further notice.”

He wrote that the warning was “Due to the terrorist Houthi regime's use of the seaports for its terrorist activities.” Israel has claimed in the past that the ports are being used to bring weapons into the country including the missiles and drones being launched toward Israel.

The Times of Israel reports the Houthis have fired seven ballistic missiles and at least one drone at Israel since the May 16 strikes on the ports. It reports that a missile fired earlier today fell short of reaching Israel. Previous strikes have hit residential areas and at least once the area around Israel’s main airport, Ben Gurion International Airport, located southwest of Tel Aviv.

During the last series of strikes, Israel set 15 fighter jets. The mission was supported with refueling planes and surveillance planes. After the strike, Israel said it believed it had several damaged the port infrastructure and expected operations would not be possible for some time. Lloyd’s List had reported the first bulker entered the port Salif on May 31.

It is unclear how much vessel traffic has been able to return to the ports. The Houthis however contended that several vessels were damaged during the attack while reports have said they were not giving ships permission to leave the ports. Russia reported that its seafarers on one damaged vessels were evacuated in May after several seafarers were injured possibly in a U.S. attack on the seaports.

While the Houthis have not fired on merchant ships in the Red Sea area this year, they sifted operations to fire long-range missiles toward Israel. They have repeated threatened to attack the port of Haifa.

Israel after the last attacks said it would continue to retaliate. It also threatened the leaders of the Houthi movement citing similar assassinations of the leaders within Hamas and Hezbollah.

In earlier attacks, Israel target power stations in Yemen, weapons storage areas, the Houthi stronghold of Sanaa and the city's airports. After the extensive U.S. strikes between March and May, there however were reports that with Iran's aid the Houthis were already starting to rearm.



