Israel: Stowaway Tries to Set Ship on Fire

file photo

By MarEx 2019-06-09 19:00:15

The Israeli Navy has arrested a stowaway on board a container ship moored outside Haifa Port after the man tried to set the vessel on fire.

The incident occurred on the MSC Canberra around 3 a.m. on Sunday and was attended to by the Shayetet 13 commando unit after the situation was assessed using drones.

The stowaway was a Turkish citizen. He has now been handed over to the police.

“The event is over,” said the Israel Navy said in a statement later on Sunday morning.

The MSC Canberra had sailed from the Turkish port of Mersin on Friday.

There were no reports of injuries, and the incident is suspected to be criminal rather than terror-related.

