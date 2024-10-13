Bulker Struggles to Stay Off the Rocks Near Dutch Harbor

The U.S. Coast Guard has begun evacuating personnel from the distressed bulker Pan Viva, which is fully functional but still at risk of potential grounding near Dutch Harbor.

On Saturday, a large winter storm (mid-latitude cyclone) swept over the Aleutians, bringing winds of 60 knots and waves of up to 30 feet. Severe weather is a regular occurrence in the Gulf of Alaska and the Bering Sea in the colder months.

Late last month, the Korean-owned bulker Pan Viva got under way on a voyage from from Dandong to the U.S. West Coast. The vessel was in ballast and drawing just 7.5 meters, with more hull area above the waterline and more windage.

On October 11, as Pan Viva was nearing Unimak Pass in severe wind and seas, the vessel began to deviate from her eastward course. She reduced speed to 2-4 knots on an irregular heading, then reversed course and made an erratic track towards the north side of Unalaska, ending up in Unalaska Bay on Saturday morning (top, courtesy Pole Star).

The mesmerizing evolution of a mid-latitude cyclone in the northern Pacific Ocean. pic.twitter.com/x2ia6VcI41 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) October 11, 2024

The vessel dropped anchor at a position about one to two miles offshore, and the crew informed the Coast Guard that they were having difficulty maintaining position - even though the anchor was deployed and engine fully functional. Conditions on scene included winds of up to 58 knots and waves of 26-29 feet.

By the afternoon, the developing situation was serious enough that the Coast Guard decided to evacuate four crewmembers - two cadets and two galley staff - as a precautionary step. Additionally, a harbor tug and a Coast Guard cutter were assigned to wait on standby in case Pan Viva needed assistance.

Beyond the safety of the crew, Pan Viva is carrying an estimated 300,000 gallons of fuel oil, and a grounding would create a serious pollution risk.

Severe northerly winds from the storm will continue through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Until then, Unalaska's mayor suggested to local KUCB, the best thing to do is to "hope the anchor holds." According to the Coast Guard, Pan Viva was still maintaining position as of Sunday.