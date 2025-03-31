Iran Reports Stopping Two Foreign Tankers for Oil Smuggling



Breaking: Iranian news agencies tied to the government and Revolutionary Guard are reporting that two foreign-owned tankers were apprehended earlier today, March 31, for diesel fuel oil smuggling. The crews are being detained and the vessels directed toward Iran.

Iran in the past has made accusations of vessels smuggling fuel, although today’s report asserts it is on a much larger scale. The Tasnim News Agency citing officials from the Revolutionary Guard is saying a “naval operation” was conducted in the central Persian Gulf. It is identifying the two vessels with the names Star 1 and Vintage, with some Western media reports saying one of the vessels appears to be owned by interests in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They are contending the vessels are part of fuel smuggling networks and organized efforts to steal oil from Iran. They are reporting detaining 25 crewmembers after having seized 3 million liters of diesel fuel. The vessels are reportedly being taken to the Bushehr oil dock where the fuel will be unloaded under judicial order. The report says the tankers were identified through “intelligence monitoring” at the Bushehr port.

The action comes as tensions remain high in the region. Iranian officials said they are rejecting a letter from Donald Trump that demanded talks to resolve Iran’s nuclear program and threatened dire consequences. Trump reportedly said he could send long-range bombers to attack Iran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, threatened retaliation if Iran was attacked. He told reporters on Saturday if ordered he was prepared to close the Strait of Hormuz.