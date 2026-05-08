Iran Diverts and Seizes a Tanker Linked to its Own Oil Industry

The government of Iran claims to have seized a sanctioned tanker with longstanding ties to its own oil industry.

For reasons unknown, Iranian forces claim to have captured and detained the tanker with IMO number 9255933 (currently trading as the Jin Li, previously the Ocean Koi, Cimarron, Daisy 2 and Tania). IMO 9255933 has been involved in moving Iranian HFO and condensate exports for years, according to the U.S. Treasury, and has been part of Iran's shadow fleet since 2020. The vessel was sanctioned in February 2026, along with Shanghai-based owner Ocean Kudos Shipping Co Ltd. Her flag registration with the Barbados registry ceased last year, and she is currently operating as a stateless vessel, as is increasingly common in the shadow fleet.

Treasury's allegations have been independently confirmed. Consultancy TankerTrackers.com told the New York Times that over the last five years, the IMO 9255933 has made at least 16 voyages laden with Iranian petroleum - half of which began with a ship-to-ship transfer, a standard procedure for Iran's covert oil shipping network.

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Windward assesses that the vessel's seizure is likely "performative," since the ship is linked to Iran's own energy exports. The Iranian Navy's announcement of the seizure provided few specifics about the reasons for capturing and detaining a previously-friendly vessel.

"Implementing the decision of the Supreme National Security Council and with a judicial ruling, the Army Navy seized the oil tanker Ocean Koi, which was carrying Iranian oil and tried to take advantage of the situation in the region to harm and disrupt the oil exports and the interests of the Iranian nation," Iran's military said in a statement to state-run IRNA News.