SAR Teams, Good Samaritans Rescue Seven from Sunken Indonesian Vessel

Basarnas rescue vessel (file photo) By The Maritime Executive 07-13-2020 10:02:03

[Brief] Indonesian authorities reported the successful rescue from the ocean of sailors from a sunken vessel.

The vessel, the KM Ismail Jaya, reported that it had suffered a leak in its hull while sailing in the Southeast Sulawesi Province of Indonesia. At the time there were a total of seven crew members aboard the ship which was transporting logs inter-island.

As the vessel began to sink the crew was forced to abandon ship. Five of the crew members, including the captain, were recovered from the water by local fisherman but two crew members were reported missing.

The Bantaeng Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) commenced a search of the area and 15 hours after going into the water two crew members were discovered clinging to floating metal fuel cans. They had been carried by the currents far from the site of the sinking.

According to the rescuers the two men were both suffering from dehydration but otherwise unharmed.



