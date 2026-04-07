Indian Shipbuilding SDHI Adds First Ammonia-Fueled Vessels to Orderbook

The revitalization of the former Reliance Naval and Engineering shipbuilder as Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) continues as the yard is winning landmark deals and building its orderbook. It is now reporting India’s first order for ammonia dual-fuel ships as well as the order for some of the largest commercial ships yet built in India.

SDHI is the relaunched operation, which went through years of financial difficulties that finally saw the yard suspend operations. It was sold and resumed operations in late 2024, with the new owners moving quickly to build the operations. They reached an agreement to clear some of the backlog, with an order to complete five delayed offshore support vessels, and also booked India’s first order for product tanker newbuilds, coming from a Norwegian shipowner.

The company reports it has now received an order for four 92,500 dwt dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers. It is rated as a large order (category 4) with a value between $160 and $321 million.

Design for the new vessels will be by KMS-EMEC of South Korea, while DNV will class the vessels. They are being built for Energy ONE, a general partner for New Energy ONE, an investment fund based in the Jersey Channel Islands.

The ships will incorporate advanced technology, including some of the first ammonia systems to be used on large ships. They will measure 229 meters (751 feet) in length. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029. Subsequent vessels are scheduled to deliver at four-month intervals.

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SDHI calls the project another milestone for the reborn yard, noting that it underscores its growing capability to execute complex, next-generation shipbuilding programs. It is also seen as a landmark deal for India’s ambitions to participate in green shipbuilding.

The Indian government is placing a high priority on the development of the shipbuilding industry. It is providing financial support programs as it looks to grow India into a leading, world-class shipbuilder.

