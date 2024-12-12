Indian-Owned Tanker Saves 73 Migrants South of Gavros

Panama's flag registry reports that the tanker Nestos (IMO 9417464) recently played a role in a migrant vessel search and rescue mission coordinated by the Greek Coast Guard.

Late last month, the Greek Coast Guard reported that a wooden boat with 73 foreign nationals had been spotted at sea about 33 nautical miles southwest of Gavdos, an island just off Crete.

According to the Nestos' designated person ashore (DPA), the tanker responded immediately to a request for assistance from Greek authorities. Through the quick response of the crew, 73 individuals were rescued from the boat. Onboard the Nestos, the survivors were provided with medical attention, food, water, and shelter. In a statement, the Panama Maritime Authority commended the Nestos' crew for their assistance.

The Greek Coast Guard reports that the survivors were transported to Kali Limenes, Crete for onward transfer. In the same statement, the agency reported that another 36 foreign nationals aboard a second wooden boat were spotted about 38 nautical miles south of Gavdos. These foreigners were picked up by another cargo ship, according to the agency, and were transported to the village of Sfakia, Crete.

Gavdos is a small island with 70 inhabitants, and the residents are occasionally outnumbered by the volume of migrants arriving in a single day, according to the Christian Science Monitor. The island is located just 140 nm to the north of the Libyan coast, and its proximity makes it an attractive destination for Libya's human smuggling operators. It received about 1,200 arrivals in the first four months of 2024 alone - in addition to nearby rescues at sea.

Merchant ships play a key role in responding to migrant vessels in distress, often incurring additional risks for crews and extra costs for commercial voyages. In recognition of this public service, the IMO has created a special commendation for all vessels and mariners who rescue migrants at sea.

Nestos (ex name Aion) is owned in India and commercially operated by a firm in the UAE. Until March 2024, she was managed by the tanker firm Fractal Marine DMCC.