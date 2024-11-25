Indian Coast Guard Makes Its Largest Ever Drug Bust Seizing Nearly Six Tons

Indian officials are reporting what is likely the largest individual drug bust ever carried out by the Coast Guard. It is part of an ongoing effort by India to crack down on the illegal trade especially coming from Pakistan and Iran.

A suspect fishing trawler was spotted in the Bay of Bengal near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 24. The pilot making the identification ordered the vessel to slow and a fast patrol boat was dispatched.

The patrol boat intercepted the fishing boat which was named Soe Wai Yan Htoo operating from Myanmar. After an initial investigation, the decision was made to tow the suspect vessel to Port Blair. During the further investigation, the Coast Guard team located approximately 5,500 kg of contraband methamphetamine. They said it was in more than 3,000 packets each weighing 2 kg. Six Myanmar nations were also taken into custody from the fishing boat.

Defense officials confirmed the drug seizure saying it was likely the largest effort conducted by the Coast Guard. They noted that the Indian Navy is also involved in a widespread effort to interrupt the flow of narcotics.

It was reported so far this year anti-narcotics agencies have confiscated approximately 3,500 kg of drugs. This included another effort earlier this month when a dhow was stopped. In that raid, the Navy captured about 700 kg of methamphetamine and took into custody eight Iranians. In April, they also stopped another vessel loaded with illegal drugs. A total of 14 crew were detained from the vessel which was operating from Pakistan.

A total of 11 Iranian and 14 Pakistani nationals involved in drug smuggling have been detained in 2024. They are all reported to be awaiting prosecution in India.