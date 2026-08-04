Indian Cargo Vessel Sunk by Bomb-Boat Attack Off Hodeidah, 14 Rescued

India's shipping ministry reports that an Indian-flagged vessel was hit and sunk in the southern Red Sea, the latest war-risk casualty off the coast of Yemen. Maritime security consultancy Windward identified the incident as a bomb-boat attack. As of Tuesday, no group has claimed responsibility for the strike.

Indian Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in a brief statement that the vessel Faize Noore Oliya was attacked and sunk off the coast of Yemen on August 4. All crewmembers aboard were rescued by the coast guard of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government.

13 members of the crew are Indian nationals, and the nearest Indian embassy - in Riyadh - is working with Yemeni authorities to ensure their wellbeing.

"I have instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps, in coordination with all agencies, to ensure the absolute security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew," Indian Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote in a statement.

India's ministry of foreign affairs added in a statement that "the targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation . . . must be restored at the earliest."

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Consultancy Windward put the location of the sinking at a site about 13 nm to the south of Hodeidah, a port controlled by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The group has imposed a blockade on Saudi shipping, and has attacked as many as four Saudi-flagged vessels since last month. It has pledged to allow free navigation for all other traffic, but in past conflicts, it has had a history of striking targets that appear to be unrelated to its military objectives. Houthi forces have not claimed responsibility for the strike.

Windward's tracking suggests that the Oliya had a history of AIS-dark operations, including the 44-day period immediately prior to the attack. Known calls before the incident included visits to the UAE, Oman and Djibouti.