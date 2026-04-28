India Reveals Unreported Incident of Iran Firing Warning Shots at Tanker



Indian officials, during an inter-ministerial meeting on Monday, revealed the details of an incident over the weekend during which a small product tanker with Indian seafarers was shot at by the IRGC. They reported that none of the Indians aboard the product tanker were injured but said they are continuing to monitor the Persian Gulf situation closely as many Indian ships and seafarers remain trapped.

Shipping Minister Director Mandeep Singh Radhawa detailed the incident involving the product tanker Chrion 7, which he said was in the Shinas Other Port of Oman on Saturday, April 25. He said it was the latest demonstration of the heightened concerns and cited it as an example of the ministry’s efforts.

The reports vary slightly in detail, including some suggesting that the Chrion 7, a 9.025 dwt product tanker registered in Togo, was boarded, or that there was an attempt to board the vessel. It has been trapped in the Persian Gulf, and its last reported position was in the anchorage at Sharjah in the UAE, near the southwestern side of the Strait of Hormuz. Some reports said the vessel might have been repositioning or possibly had completed a transit as part of a convoy escaping from the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian Coast Guard identified the ship and reportedly requested that the IRGC intervene. The tanker was approached, and there were reports of shots being fired at the tanker. The minister referred to the shooting as “warning shots,” possibly in an attempt to stop the transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

There are 17 Indian seafarers aboard the vessel. The Chiron 7 is listed as managed by a company in the UAE. Its owners are reflected as a company in Honduras.

The minister said it was the latest incident, also discussing the attacks last week on three containerships. He reported 21 Indian seafarers were working aboard the containership Euphoria, which was shot at during its transit of the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was not seized, and none of the seafarers were injured, but the minister said there is one Indian being held as part of the crew on the containership Epaminondas, which was seized. There were no Indians aboard the MSC Francesca, which was also seized.

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The minister also confirmed that two other Indian-flagged ships, the oil tanker Sanmar Herald and the bulk carrier Jag Arnav, had been intercepted by the Iranians. He said they were ordered to turn around and not enter the Strait. They remain in the UAE anchorage west of the Strait.

So far, they have reported that 10 Indian-flagged vessels have crossed the Strait after Indian diplomatic efforts. However, they said that 14 additional Indian-flagged ships remain trapped in the Persian Gulf. They did not update the number of Indian seafarers, but at the end of March, they had said there were over 600 Indian seafarers in the western Persian Gulf.

