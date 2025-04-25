India Inaugurates Large Cruise Terminal in Mumbai to Grow Industry

India is making a major statement in its quest to become a global cruise tourism destination with the inauguration of the country’s largest terminal at Mumbai Port. After eight years of construction and ?556 crores ($67 million) of investment, the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) has started operations, a development expected to boost India’s determination to grow cruise tourism.

MICT has been in the works since 2018 and has faced a myriad of challenges, including funding and pandemic-instigated construction delays. The inauguration of the terminal is thus a significant milestone in efforts to attract leading cruise lines to India and drive the growth of cruise tourism. Currently, the cruise tourism market in India is valued at only $100 million, which is a mere one percent of the global market.

With the new terminal developed through a public-private partnership, India is upbeat about changing the narrative. MICT is the country’s largest cruise terminal spreading over an area of more than 415,000 square feet at Ballard Pier. The terminal is designed to handle over one million passengers annually, approximately 10,000 passengers per day. MICT can handle five cruise ships simultaneously, with an 11-meter (36-foot) draft and up to 300 meters (984 feet) in length.

The Mumbai Ports Authority (MbPA) reports it signed a 30-year concession with private firms Ballard Pier Port Private Limited and J M Baxi & Co to operate the terminal. Currently, only Cordelia Cruises operates from the new terminal, with its sole cruise ship, the Empress (48,500 gross tons) with a capacity of 1,840 passengers sailing twice-weekly. The line is in the process of expanding its fleet announcing an agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line to assume operations of two of its older ships in 2026 and 2027. India is also a stopover port for cruise ships transiting the region.

India’s Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal termed the inauguration of MICT as a major step in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming the country into a global cruise hub through state-of-the-art infrastructures. The vision encompasses tapping the potential of the country’s long coastline and vast inland waterways to build a booming international and domestic cruise tourism industry.

In September last year, the Indian government launched the Cruise Bharat Mission to oversee the transformation of the cruise industry, setting ambitious targets that include the development of 10 international sea cruise terminals, the creation of 100 river cruise terminals, the launch of five marinas, and the integration of more than 5,000 km of waterways. The overall goal is to double cruise passenger traffic to over one million and 1.5 million river cruise passengers by 2029. This is expected to translate to the creation of over 400,000 direct and indirect jobs across the cruise value chain.

“Today, Mumbai, with its longstanding reputation as a major maritime hub in the world, commenced cruise operations from the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, providing passengers with modern amenities for a better and safer experience,” said Sonowal.

While MICT incorporates sustainability amenities, Sonowal also inaugurated a shore power facility at Mumbai port as part of the green port initiative. Currently, however, only MbPA tugboats and Coast Guard vessels will be able to plug in before being expanded to include cruise ships in the future.

