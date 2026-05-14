India Condemns Attack on Small Merchant Ship Sunk off Oman

Indian authorities are reporting the details of an attack on a small merchant sailing off the coast of Oman. The incident, which had gone unreported by the monitoring services, is said to have involved a wooden dhow and was the second such incident in a week’s time.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Shipping reported the incident while saying they “deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted.” It called for avoiding attacks on innocent seafarers and shipping.

The cargo ship named Haji Ali was sailing from Somalia carrying a cargo of livestock. There were 12 seafarers aboard the vessel as it was making its way to the United Arab Emirates.

Indian officials reported the ship was struck by an “unidentified explosive object.” Reports are speculating it was likely a drone or possibly a missile. The strike took place around 0330 local time on May 13, and the vessel is reported to have caught fire. The 12 crewmembers made their way to a lifeboat and were able to leave the ship as it began to sink.

The ship was near the Omani coast when it issued a distress signal. The Oman Coast Guard responded, rescued the crew, and took them to Dibba, Oman, a port near the Strait of Hormuz.

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The reports said this latest incident continues to highlight the dangers in regional waters. The ministries called for safety at sea and freedom of navigation.





