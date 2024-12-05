India and Pakistan Coordinate to Rescue Crew from Sinking Cargo Ship

The Coast Guard from India and Pakistan along with the Pakistan Navy coordinated in an effort to save the crew of a small Indian cargo ship sinking in the Arabian Sea. In a demonstration of cooperation and coordination, the forces were able to save 12 crewmembers who abandoned their vessel in rough seas.

India’s maritime coordination and rescue center in Mumbai received the distress call from the cargo ship Al Piranpir on the morning of December 4 located nearly 150 nautical miles west of Dwarka in northwest India. The vessel which was sailing from Iran to India was determined to be in Pakistan’s Search and Rescue Zone.

Pakistan dispatched an airplane and a COSCO containership joined the rescue effort (PMSA)

The Indian Coast Guard diverted its vessel, Sarthak, while also contacting their colleagues in Pakistan to request assistance. The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency dispatched an airplane to begin the search while also alerting nearby commercial vessels. The containership COSCO Glory responded to the calls for assistance.

Vessels from the Pakistan Navy and Maritime Security Agency were also involved and when one of the patrol boats reached the area it was determined that the vessel had sunk and that the crew was in a small launch with an outboard motor.

@IndiaCoastGuard ship Sarthak successfully rescued 12 #Indian crew members of Sunken Dhow Al Piranpir from the North Arabian Sea. The vessel sank on 04 Dec 24 however, the crew had abandoned ship on a dinghy. This humanitarian mission saw close collaboration between #ICG and #Pak… pic.twitter.com/3fcdFBurE2 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) December 5, 2024

Pakistan successfully coordinated the rescue and the survivors were transferred to the Indian Coast Guard vessel when it reached the area. They were given medical checks and reported to be in good condition. The Indian Coast Guard was transporting them to Porbandar, India.

It was not the first time the vessel had been in distress. The U.S. Navy reported in July 2021 that its guided missile destroyer USS Halsey received an emergency distress call from the disabled Al Piranpir, which had been adrift for 48 hours due to mechanical issues. The USN assisted the crew of the Indian vessel which was able to get back underway under its own power.

