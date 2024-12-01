India Adopts UK Electric-Propulsion Tech for Next Series of Amphibs

India is tapping the UK’s expertise in design and development of electric propulsion systems for its planned new fleet of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs). Last week in Portsmouth, the Ministries of Defense of India and UK signed a cooperation agreement that will see the two countries partner in production of integrated electric propulsion systems for warships, a niche shipbuilding technology.

“The cooperation enables co-design, co-creation and co-production of cutting-edge technology for future naval ships, including the planned LPDs,” said India’s Ministry of Defense.

In 2021, the Indian Navy issued a request for information (RFI) regarding its plans to procure four LPDs. The tender was limited to Indian shipyards as the vessels are to be built locally under the Make-in-India program. However, a distinct feature of the vessels is the Integrated Electric Propulsion (IEP) system, which is currently not built in India. Since 2019, the UK has been discussing sharing technical expertise and experience with India on IEP systems.

India has signaled it favors using IEP in its future vessels, as the focus on cleaner and efficient propulsion systems gains traction. India’s home-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant uses an IEP system for propulsion, but at the time of construction, the system was imported.

The UK-based Rolls-Royce has previously expressed interest in partnering with the Indian Navy in electrification of future warships.

“As India envisions the fleet of the future, our commitment to support the country’s defense modernization remains strong as ever. We believe we can bring immense experience and value to any future program envisioned by the Indian Navy for developing electric warships,” said Kishore Jayaraman, President of India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce. Kishore was speaking in 2021 during the UK’s Carrier Strike Group tour to India.