IMO to Act on Bulk Cargo Liquefaction Training and Container Lashing

Source: IMO

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-10 18:56:18

A new IMO Model Course on Safe Handling and Transport of Solid Bulk Cargoes is expected to be validated by IMO's Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers when it meets this week (CCC 6, 9-13 September).

The course will focus on the mandatory measures for handling and transport of solid bulk cargoes outlined in the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) Code. The course will cover all solid bulk cargoes, including those which may liquefy when moisture limits are reached and cause instability of the ship. These cargoes require that particular attention is paid to testing and recording moisture limits before loading.

Under its ongoing work on containers, the Sub-Committee will also consider proposed amendments to the inspection programs for cargo transport units carrying dangerous goods. The session is also expected to finalize the work to develop draft amendments to the Code of Safe Practice for Cargo Stowage and Securing (CSS Code) related to weather-dependent lashing, aimed at ensuring the highest level of cargo securing, taking into account expected weather and other factors.

The Sub-Committee will also be looking at matters related to newer types of fuel, under the agenda item on the International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code). Draft interim guidelines for the safety of ships using methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel are expected to be finalized. Another set of draft interim guidelines being developed covers the safety of ships using fuel cell power installations.

The meeting was opened by IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim and is being chaired by Maryanne Adams of the Marshall Islands.