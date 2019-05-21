IMO Sulfur 2020 Guidelines Now Available Online

Credit: Diamantino Rosa

By MarEx 2019-05-21 18:13:13

The IMO's 2019 guidelines on consistent implementation of 0.50 percent sulfur limit under MARPOL Annex VI adopted by resolution MEPC.320(74) are now available for download.

These comprehensive guidelines include a template for a “Fuel Oil Non-Availability Report (FONAR)” set out in Appendix 1 and a “Technical review of identified possible potential safety implications associated with the use of 2020 compliant fuels” set out in appendix 2.

The IMO Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) adopted the guidelines at its 74th session (May 13-17).