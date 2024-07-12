IMB: Violence Against Crew on the Rise Amidst Drop in Piracy

The safety of crews on merchant ships is increasingly becoming a major concern owing to the rise in violent attacks despite a notable decrease in maritime piracy incidents, according to the latest update from the International Maritime Bureau’s Piracy Reporting Center. Much of the increase stems from Somalia while in other parts of the world, the overall decline continues.

The reports show that during the first half of this year, 60 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were recorded, representing a decrease from 65 incidents recorded last year. Cases of boarding were reported in 46 out of the 60 incidents with eight attempted attacks, four being hijacked and two being fired upon.

Of great concern is that violence against crew is on an unprecedented rise. During the period, 85 crew members were taken hostage compared to 36 in 2023 while 11 were kidnapped and two threatened. Guns and knives were reported in 34 of the 59 incidents, a worrying increase from the same period last year.

“While we are reassured to see a fall in the number of overall reported acts of piracy, the concerning rise in incidents of a violent nature underscores the need for continued vigilance from the international community to ensure the safety of all seafarers, especially at this time of heightened uncertainty for maritime transport,” said John W.H. Denton AO, ICC Secretary General.

IMB highlights that after close to 10 years of calmness in the Somali waters, piracy incidents are back in full swing with eight reported incidents in the first half of 2024, including three hijackings. A notable departure from the past is that recent incidents demonstrate the capability of the Somali pirates to target vessels up to 1,000 nautical miles off the Somali coast.

Among the cases reported this year in the Somali waters was the hijacking of Abdullah, a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier, in March as it was heading from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates. The Somali pirates only released the ship and its crew of 23 after a $5 million ransom was paid.

“We continue to urge caution around Somali piracy incidents and call on all vessel owners and masters to harden their vessels and follow all recommended guidelines in the latest best management practices reports while transiting Somali waters,” noted Michael Howlett, IMB Director.

While the Somali pirates have reawakened, incidents in the once hotspot Gulf of Guinea continue to be on a decline although threats to crew safety and wellbeing remain a cause of concern. In the first half of the year, incidents dropped from 14 to 10. The region accounts for the 11 crew kidnapped globally in two separate incidents and 21 of the crew taken hostage in one incident.

The Singapore Straits also recorded a decline in incidents to 13 compared to 20 in the same period last year although the targeting and boarding of large vessels transiting through the Strait remains a concern. The report highlights that 10 crew were taken hostage in six separate incidents with guns and knives reported in 11 of the incidents.

During the period, IMB also recorded 12 incidents in the Indonesian archipelago, the highest since the first half of 2021 when 15 incidents were reported. In Bangladesh, low-level incidents increased to 10 compared to just one in 2023. This was the highest since 2015.

