ILWU Canada's Members Vote Down Second Labor Agreement

An ILWU Canada rally during a port strike in Vancouver in early July (ILWU Canada)

The rank-and-file membership of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union's Canadian branch (ILWU Canada) has voted down a government-crafting labor agreement that would have raised their wages by about 19 percent, according to to the BC Maritime Employers' Association (BCMEA). ILWU Canada's negotiators and leaders had recommended a vote in favor of the deal.

In a statement, ILWU Canada President Rob Ashton called for container lines and terminal operators to "come to the table and negotiate something that works for our members" - seemingly without going through the BCMEA.

ILWU Canada now has the option to go out on strike again with 72 hours' advance notice.

The union's decision to vote down the agreement has reignited calls for the Canadian government to impose a resolution. The previous rounds of labor action brought Canada's busiest container ports to a standstill for two weeks earlier this month.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, the largest business association in western Canada, said that it was "shocked and disappointed" by the rejection of the deal. The previous port shutdowns curtailed production at pulp mills, mines, and other businesses that depend on supplies shipped through Vancouver and Prince Rupert, and the board warned of inflationary effects if the strike resumes.

"An agreed-upon deal has now been rejected twice by the union. It is now time for the federal government and opposition parties to intervene to ensure that our ports stay open," said Bridgitte Anderson, head of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. "It is also clear that the federal government needs additional tools to facilitate lasting agreements when labor disruptions affect the entire economy.”

Federal Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan appears to agree. On Saturday, O'Regan said in a statement that he has asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to rule on whether it is impossible for the two sides to reach negotiated agreement. If the CIRB makes this determination, they may impose a new collective agreement or impose a binding arbitration process, whether the union approves it or not. He left open "all options and eventualities" to end the dispute, signaling openness to a legislative back-to-work order.

"Canada is a reliable trading partner to the world. This is a good thing for every worker and employer in this country," he said. "We must do everything we can to preserve that stability."