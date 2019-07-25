ICTSI Manila Continues Equipment Roll-Out

Credit: ICTSI

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-25 20:28:53

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) recently took delivery of another new quay crane and eight new hybrid rubber tired gantries (RTGs) for its flagship Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

The terminal now has the largest fleet of modern container-handling equipment in the Philippines with 18 quay cranes and 58 RTGs.

Manufactured by ZPMC, the quay crane is part of the five from ICTSI’s 2018 $80 million capacity improvement program package. With a reach of up to 16 rows across twin, the new crane can service the largest feeder vessels calling the Philippines. It will be deployed at Berth 3.

The eight RTGs are part of a 2018 16-unit order from Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding. ICTSI recently made a fresh order of 16 new hybrid RTGs again from Mitsui scheduled for delivery in early 2020.

As a result of the new equipment, terminal emissions and fuel consumption per move are expected to be reduced by up to 40 and 60 percent, respectively.

In April, MICT introduced four new hybrid rubber-tired gantries from Mitsui. ICTSI has also begun construction of Berths 7 and 8, and back-up areas for the future Berths 9 and 10. ICTSI has several other projects in the pipeline including inter-terminal transfers at NorthPort for greater inter-island connectivity and increased barge berthing services between the MICT and Cavite Gateway Terminal in Tanza.

A number of initiatives are currently in place or are being put in place across the ICTSI Group to improve productivity and reduce port emissions. These include gate automation and gate system upgrades to reduce queuing times, fleet changes to introduce faster and more fuel-efficient equipment, and utilizing machine learning and analytics to improve and automate yard strategy to reduce truck stay times.

