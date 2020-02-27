ICHCA and ABTO Partner on Safety

By The Maritime Executive 02-27-2020 05:23:22

ICHCA International, the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association, and the Association of Bulk Terminal Operators (ABTO) have signed an MOU agreeing to coordinate their efforts to improve safety in bulk cargo operations.

ICHCA International and ABTO have agreed to be proactive in championing areas of common interest including confined space working, safety standards, GHG emissions and the International Maritime Solid Bulk Cargoes (IMSBC) Code.

Under the MOU, ICHCA and ABTO aim to establish joint technical and ad-hoc committees, initiate surveys and studies and exchange research findings and publications. The trade associations will also look to coordinate their respective events and seminar to encourage wider information exchange.

Head of ICHCA International, Richard Brough O.B.E. said: “ICHCA’s Dry Bulk Cargoes Working Group has been developing guidelines, regulations and recommendations to support ICHCA’s Technical Advisory service, which we are keen to develop and implement in partnership with ABTO, as we work alongside them at IMO and other regulatory bodies to improve standards and working conditions together.”

ICHCA has been a Non-Governmental Organisation in Consultation with the IMO for over 50 years, most of its 66-year history.

