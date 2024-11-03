Hydrofoiling Electric Ferry Enters Service in Stockholm

Last week, Swedish startup Candela announced that its hydrofoil electric ferry Nova has begun operations. The 30-passenger, 40-foot ferry departed from its dock in the quiet suburb of Tappström in the early morning hours of October 29, powered by electric motors.

Flying silently a meter above the water’s surface, Nova completed the 15-kilometer route to Stockholm’s City Hall in 30 minutes, half the normal time that conventional ferries use to cover the distance.

Owing to its hydrofoil technology, Nova is not only the fastest electric ferry in the world (says Candela) but also the fastest in Stockholm’s public transport fleet, cruising at 25 knots and outpacing the diesel-powered V-class ferries that previously held the local speed record.

Candela says that Nova is the first of its new P-12 model to enter service, and the company says that its capabilities put it in a new class when compared to conventional vessels. The ferry’s computer-controlled hydrofoil wings lift the hull above water, reducing energy consumption by 80 percent by cutting water friction. It creates a minimal wake, even at top speed, so it can operate faster in the harbor while staying compliant with wake regulations.

Candela, one of a growing number of hydrofoiling electric ferry startups, says that Nova requires no costly dock infrastructure. With a DC charging station, the vessel can recharge in less than an hour.

“This is a paradigm shift for urban transport and a revival of our waterways,” said Gustav Hasselskog, Candela founder and CEO. “For the first time, there is a vessel that makes waterborne transport faster, greener, and more affordable than land transport. It’s a renaissance for the world’s waterways.”

Candela says that it has secured orders from Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and Berlin so far.