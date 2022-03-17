Hybrid CTV Design by All American Marine and Teknicraft Gets DNV AiP

Hybrid CTV design to met the needs of the emerging U.S. offshore wind market (AAM/Teknicraft)

With demand growing for new vessels to support the operations of offshore wind farms, companies are working to customize designs to meet the needs of the emerging market. All American Marine and Teknicraft Designs reported by leveraging their experience and their long relationship they have completed substantial updates and modifications to a Teknicraft crew transfer vessel design to create new benefits for operators.

Working from the proven design first built in 2013 to support the North Sea offshore wind market, the companies increased the capabilities of the vessel including a new hybrid power system. They are confident that the new design concept will prove itself in the fast-expanding U.S. offshore wind market and set the stage for leadership as the U.S. market develops. The companies announced that the enhanced design received an Approval in Principle from global classification society DNV.

"There has never been a more exciting time for offshore wind in the U.S., and the significant demand for vessels needed to support the market is part of what is driving that excitement," said Antony DSouza, SVP and Regional Manager at DNV Maritime Americas. "We are proud to partner with All American Marine and Teknicraft Design for the Approval in Principle of this CTV design.”

All American Marine and Teknicraft Design’s concept is for an enhanced CTV design. The concept is for a 92 foot vessel with a 33.5 foot beam based on the MO1, a proven vessel from Teknicraft Design, with noteworthy enhancements to meet the future needs of the market.

The new hybrid power system features a quad engine design concept that will give the vessel a projected speed of 29 knots, fully laden. This concept will incorporate Hamilton Jet’s parallel hybrid EHX system using Hamilton HTX waterjets, powered by quad MAN2862 LE 438 Tier 4 engines. The EHX system will allow for zero-emissions operations when using battery power and will enable both station keeping and slow speed operations., as well as boost power when required.

The unique Teknicraft design incorporates a cutting-edge hull shape with an optional hydrofoil. When deployed in AAM’s catamarans the company reports that this system creates lift and enhances the vessel’s performance. Distinctive design characteristics ensure high-speed travel, ultra-low wake, industry-leading fuel efficiency, superior seakeeping and is fully customizable depending on the application.

AAM has broad experience with the Teknicraft designs building vessels at its Bellingham, Washington facility for applications ranging from law enforcement to research and survey, to high-speed passenger ferries and cutting-edge eco-tour vessels. AAM says that the Teknicraft hull designs have been recorded as producing one of the lowest levels of wake wash energy within their vessel class and can provide excellent fuel efficiency, regularly exceeding expectations.

The pursuit of an AiP for the new design with DNV demonstrates the AAM and Teknicraft Design’s commitment to excellence. The independent assessment of the concept confirmed that the design is feasible and that no significant obstacles exist to prevent the concept from being realized.

