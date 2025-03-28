Hulk of Containership Solong Arrives in Scotland



The burnt-out remains of the containership Solong which collided with the Stena Immaculate on March 10 arrived in Scotland this morning, March 28. The hulk of the vessel was tied to a dock in Aberdeen, Scotland with HM Coastguard reporting that concluded a key step with it now becoming a commercial salvage operation.

The tow arrived in Scotland and entered the harbor around 7:15 a.m. local time with a tug pulling the Solong. It was flanked by two additional tugs and a vessel with pollution control material was following the tow. The hulk was positioned in the South Harbor next to a laid-up oil rig and port officials said it would not be interfering with port operations.

A spokesperson for the owners of the containership, Ernst Russ, said the ship would be “fully assessed by specialist marine assessors and insurers” in Aberdeen.

The Solong cargo ship which crashed with an oil tanker in the North Sea has been towed into the Port of Aberdeen



The vessel will now be examined by specialist assessors pic.twitter.com/TF6nEJAPwH — Northsound News (@northsoundnews) March 28, 2025

HM Coastguard also reports that the salvage of the Stena Immaculate “continues to be progressed.” The tanker has remained at its anchorage while it was inspected. The Coastguard reports “the transfer of its cargo to another vessel that may begin as early as this weekend.”

U.S. ship operator Crowley previously reported that a survey showed that only one of the tanker's cargo tanks had been damaged and it highlighted that the crew before evacuating activated fire systems which helped to preserve the other tanks. Crowley reported that there were 220,000 barrels of jet fuel aboard the tanker and that 17,515 barrels were lost due to the impact and subsequent fire.

The Coastguard also noted that it continues to assist the local authorities which are leading the coastline cleanup. They have been dealing with small plastic beads, nurdles, that were released during the fire and began washing ashore a week after the containership hit the tanker.