Huge Chinese Flotilla Swarms Whitsun Reef

The Philippine Coast Guard has released video evidence of a vast swarm of Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef, a low-lying feature in the Spratly Islands.

As a low-tide elevation, Whitsun Reef is not an island for legal purposes, but it is within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone and the Philippines would have governance over its development. Like Chinese-occupied Fiery Cross Reef and Mischief Reef, which have both been covered in sand to create full-scale military bases, Whitsun Reef would be long enough to support a strategic runway if developed. It lies about 50 nm to the west of the nearest Chinese island airbase.

WATCH: A flotilla of Chinese militia vessels spotted off Julian Felipe Reef some 170 nautical miles off Palawan, December 2 @gmanews @24oras pic.twitter.com/TqqYYGp1nk — Joseph Morong ???????? (@Joseph_Morong) December 3, 2023

On November 13, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spotted no fewer than 111 Chinese maritime militia trawlers occupying the waters near Whitsun Reef, replicating a pattern last seen in 2021.

The number has now increased to 135 vessels, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Aerial footage of a line of anchored trawlers shows that all had spotless decks and topsides, without the wear and tear of a hard-working fishing vessel, and none had fishing gear or nets visible (below).

More than 135 Chinese militia ships were “dispersed and scattered” within Julian Felipe (Whitsun) Reef in the West PH Sea during a patrol by the PH Coast Guard on Saturday. The Chinese vessels made no response to the radio challenges made by the PCG ships ????PCG pic.twitter.com/qpJrlszJie — Frances Mangosing ???????? (@FMangosingINQ) December 3, 2023

China's maritime militia force operates large, well-equipped trawlers used for "gray zone" operations, like harassing Philippine supply convoys and maintaining a mass presence at geopolitically sensitive locations. While nominally civilian in appearance, these trawlers typically receive military training and heavy government subsidies.

In response to this concerning development, Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Año has asked the PCG to conduct a patrol to challenge the "illegal" presence of the Chinese force at the reef. The PCG has dispatched two patrol vessels, BRP Sindangan and BRP Cabra, to visit Whitsun Reef and investigate.

China claims about 90 percent of the South China Sea as its own, despite UNCLOS' limits on territorial seas and an unfavorable ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague. Beijing considers all of the Paracel Islands and Spratly Islands to be its own "inherent territory," despite competing claims from Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Malaysia.