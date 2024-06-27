Houthis Hit Another Merchant Ship With a Bomb Boat

[Breaking] Another commercial vessel has been hit by one or more Houthi suicide drones in the Red Sea, according to the Royal Navy's UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) office and multiple maritime security consultancies.

According to UKMTO, a vessel transiting the Red Sea was attacked by a waterborne improvised explosive device at 0645 GMT on Thursday morning. The incident occurred about 80 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, Yemen, an area of high activity for malicious Houthi operations.

The vessel and the crew were reported to be safe, and the ship is under way to its next port of call. Western military forces are investigating the circumstances of the attack.

Houthi leaders have yet to confirm the strike or name the vessel, but spokesman Yahya Saree said Thursday that the group would be releasing an "important statement" shortly.

Houthi WBIEDs - remotely-controlled bomb boats - are a potent threat to shipping in the Red Sea. A similar device, carefully disguised as a small fishing vessel, struck and sank the bulker Tutor earlier this month. One crewmember was killed in the attack, and the rest of the crew abandoned ship. A crewmember on the bridge captured a video of the drone boat as it approached, as well as the aftermath of the explosion (below).

Videos from the Filipino sailors of M/V Tutor, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned, and operated bulk cargo carrier, captures the June 12 attack by Iranian-backed Houthis. The attack, carried out with an uncrewed surface vessel #USV [suicide boat drone] built on the hull of a… pic.twitter.com/aLLaWnAK93 — Basha ???? (@BashaReport) June 17, 2024

Last weekend, U.S. forces identified and destroyed three WBIEDs in the Red Sea, suggesting a higher pace of activity for this class of Houthi devices than previously seen.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as more information comes in.