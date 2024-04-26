Houthi Missile Damages Shadow Tanker Carrying Russian Oil

In a still-developing story, reports are indicating a tanker traveling in the Red Sea was damaged when the Houthis launched two attacks today. It is the third consecutive day in which they have launched new attacks after a nearly two-week pause and while unconfirmed it appears they hit a tanker operating in the so-called shadow fleet.

The monitoring operation UK Maritime Trade Organizations confirmed receiving a report of an incident approximately 14 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukha, Yemen. It would place the vessel near the northern reaches of the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

The master of the unidentified tanker is reporting two attacks at an interval. It is unclear if both were targeting the same vessel as indications are there were several tankers in the region. As it is believed the tankers were transporting Russian oil to India, and part of the shadow fleet or independent operators, it is unclear if they would have had escorts from any of the naval forces in the region.

The first missile is believed to have exploded very close to the unnamed vessel. The master said the repercussions were felt by the crew on the ship. The second attack, which may have consisted of two missiles, is reported to have caused unspecified damage. The incident is still under investigation.

British security consultants Ambrey is saying that the tanker had been previously owned by UK interests but they believe it was sold a few months ago. They are reporting that the owners are now registered in the Seychelles.

While the vessel was not identified, the description is consistent with the Andromeda Star (115,600 dwt) which is now reported registered in Panama after a sale in November 2023. That vessel is the 15-year-old tanker that in March was involved in a collision off Denmark . Bloomberg reported earlier today that the tanker had presented false insurance documents to the Danish authorities and that it was unclear if it was traveling with valid insurance.

Today’s attack follows the targeting of MSC and Maersk containerships over the past two days as the Houthis resumed their targeting of merchant ships. The EU operation and the UK’s Royal Navy reported each had downed assaults from the Houthi. Yesterday, U.S. forces also destroyed one unmanned surface vessel and one unmanned aerial vehicle according to a report from U.S. Central Command.

