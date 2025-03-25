HMM Joins Pioneers with its First Methanol-Fueled Containership



The ranks of container shipping companies employing methanol-fueled vessels continue to grow with HMM becoming the latest among the early adopters of the fuel. DNV calculates there are just 26 methanol-fueled containerships in service currently with orders for 200 more vessels having been placed. By comparison, there are 166 containerships fueled by LNG currently in service.

HMM ordered its first methanol vessels in February 2023 with seven to be built by HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and two additional vessels at HJ Shipbuilding & Construction. The deliveries are coming this year as part of the company’s expansion and environmental plans.

The first ship, named HMM Green was delivered and is due to arrive in Busan on March 26. The vessels are 100,000 dwt with a capacity of 9,000 TEU. Their length is 274 meters (899 feet), which HMM highlights as a versatile class of ships. To maximize their ability to dock in ports around the world the company highlights a range of environmental technologies that were incorporated into the design. In addition to the methanol-fueled propulsion system, the vessel is equipped for shore power and has a ballast water treatment system.

HMM reports the new vessel will bunker with bio-methanol at the port of Shanghai. The bio-methanol is derived from waste resources. The company reports it can reduce carbon emissions by up to 65 percent, eliminate sulfur oxide (SOx) emissions, and cut nitrogen oxide (Nox) emissions by up to 80 percent compared to conventional bunker fuel.

The new vessel will be deployed on HMM’s independently operated route between Far East Asia, India, and the Mediterranean. It is part of a drive by the company which expects to reach the 1 million TEU capacity mark later this year. HMM is currently the eighth largest container carrier with a capacity of approximately 922,000 TEU.

