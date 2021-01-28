HM Coastguard, RNLI Launch Massive Search for Overdue Fishing Vessel

Seven RNLI lifeboats and multiple HM Coastguard teams are engaged in a search for a missing fishing vessel and three crewmembers off the coast of North wales.

HM Coastguard launched the search effort at about 1000 hours on Thursday morning after the fishing vessel failed to return when expected. The Rhyl, Bangor and Llandudno Coastguard Rescue Teams were dispatched, along with RNLI lifeboats from Rhyl, Llandudno, Conwy, Hoylake and Beaumaris.

In addition, an HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter out of Caernarfon and a fixed-wing Coastguard aircraft have been assisting with the search. The North Wales Police are engaged and broadcasts have been issued to vessels in the nearby area.

Rhyl RNLI lifeboat launches to join the search (Rhyl RNLI)

Visibility on scene was good to moderate during the search. Despite the extensive effort to find the vessel and its crew, nothing had been found by Thursday evening, according to HM Coastguard.

“We are continuing to search a wide area to try and find this vessel with all the assets we have at our disposal. We’re also asking other vessels in the area to keep a look out for anything that might also assist the search," said Duty Controller for HM Coastguard Rob Priestley.

"Everybody involved in the rescue organizations and the search are very concerned now. It's coming up to nearly 24 hours since the vessel was last seen," said RNLI press officer Paul Frost, speaking to ITV. "There's obviously a lot of worry about what could have happened to it, where it's gone. All our thoughts are with the families of the people on board."