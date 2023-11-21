Satellites Spot Hijacked Car Carrier at Port of Hodeidah

Open-source intelligence analysts say that the hijacked car carrier Galaxy Leader has reappeared at anchor off the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, based on satellite images from Tuesday morning.

The Ray Car Carriers-operated, NYK-chartered vessel was boarded and seized off Yemen by Houthi rebels on Sunday. The operator is based in the Isle of Man but is widely believed to be linked to an Israeli shipping magnate, based on business relationships revealed in the Paradise Papers leak.

The Houthi forces support Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, and claim that they attacked the vessel because of its connections to Israel.

And there she is, the vehicle carrier named GALAXY LEADER (9237307) in the anchorage of Hodeidah, Yemen this morning. She arrived yesterday. pic.twitter.com/HN3j60SNJ6 — TankerTrackers.com, Inc. (@TankerTrackers) November 21, 2023

New satellite image taken at 0731 utc this morning from @planet shows the hijacked cargo ship Galaxy Leader north of Hodeidah Port, Yemen. Location is 14.942162, 42.894605 - @TankerTrackers pic.twitter.com/mxjI3ToCOi — Adam Parker (@adamparkr) November 21, 2023

Israel's defense ministry has denied that the ship is "Israeli," but warned Sunday that the hijacking is "a very grave incident of global consequence." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reports that there are 25 seafarers aboard - none Israeli, and most drawn from the top seafarer-supplying countries.

Israel has described the attack as "another act of Iranian terrorism." Iran is the primary foreign sponsor of the Houthi cause.

Houthi militants control the port of Hodeidah, where the ship is located, along with the majority of Yemen's populated territory. They have been locked in on-and-off conflict with Yemen's internationally-recognized, Saudi-backed government since 2014, with significant material support from Tehran.