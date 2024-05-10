Head of ICS Shipping Lobby Guy Platten to Step Down in 2025

The International Chamber of Shipping, the trade association that represents 80 percent of the world’s merchant fleet, confirmed that its secretary general Guy Platten will leave his position after seven years in mid-2025. Platten took over the leadership at a critical time in the industry and emerged as a strong advocate for seafarers and a leader shaping the debate on decarbonization.

“Working as ISC secretary general has been the highlight of my career and I am proud of what we have achieved,” said Platten. “This has not been an easy decision, but I feel it is the right time for someone else to take the lead.”

He was selected for the role early in 2018 after what the ICS board said was a rigorous selection process with several highly qualified candidates. Platten’s career at sea began in 1982 with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Service and he later joined the RNLI as an inspector. Before joining the ICS, he held senior positions including Chief Executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, Chief Executive of ferry company Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited, and Director of Marine Operations for the Northern Lighthouse Board. He succeeded Peter Hinchliffe at ICS on August 1, 2018.

Speaking at the time of the challenges that lay ahead, Platten said, “I am proud to be given the opportunity to take ICS forward at such an important time for shipping. The amount of ongoing legislation is considerable – CO2 reduction, ballast water management, sulfur emissions – and the shipping community is looking to ICS for leadership and support. Shipping is at the center of the world stage and I am looking forward to contributing to that important work.”

Eighteen months after taking the leadership position the industry and the world were confronted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Platten spoke forcefully for the rights of seafarers and the need for them to be recognized as essential workers. The pandemic also exacerbated supply challenges and highlighted the important role of shipping.

Platten contributed to the ongoing debate over policy and the required steps for the decarbonization of shipping. He became an outspoken advocate calling for a fund to support the research and development of new fuels and technologies.

The ICS said succession planning is in place and that it expects to begin the formal search process for a replacement at mid-year. Platten said he would remain focused on the critical responsibilities ahead while the board led by Emanuele Grimaldi undertakes the search.

Platten told Lloyd’s List that he expects to stay involved in the industry. He also looks to spend more time with his family. He is expected to formally relinquish his position in mid-2025.

