HD Hyundai and Maersk Cooperate on Researching Decarbonization Technology



HD Hyundai and A.P. Moller – Maersk have agreed to expand their long-term working relationship to jointly develop future decarbonization solutions for vessels while HD Hyundai will expand its use of Maersk’s integrated logistics services across its affiliates. The companies plan to explore technology for vessel efficiency and route optimization as well as research on Solid Oxide Fuel Cell systems.

Maersk has long worked with Hyundai as a shipbuilder for its containerships. The companies starting in 2021 worked closely on the development and construction of the first methanol dual-fuel containerships. HD Hyundai’s Mipo Shipyard in South Korea built the Laura Maersk, the company’s 2,100 TEU feeder ship that was the first to use methanol. It was delivered in 2023 and was followed with the order for 18 large 16,000 TEU methanol dual-fuel containerships. The first was christened in January 2024 and the company has continued the integration of the ships into its fleet.

Discussing the new agreement, Chung Kisun, Vice Chairman & CEO of HD Hyundai said, “We will rapidly advance the world’s best shipbuilding technologies with the goal of building a sustainable maritime logistics network that ensures safety, low-emissions, and optimal efficiency.”

Initially, the two companies will conduct a six-month trial of new technologies on a Maersk container vessel built by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. They will test applying Avikus’ HiNAS, an advanced navigation solution for energy-efficient vessel operations, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution's OCEANWISE route optimization to the operations of the boxship. The purpose of this trial is to validate the fuel-saving and greenhouse gas emission-reduction impacts of optimized navigation systems.

Robert Maersk Uggla, Chairman of A.P. Moller – Maersk, called the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the company on May 6 at the HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, “an important milestone, reinforcing the strong relationship we have developed.” He said it would pave the way for even greater collaboration in the future.

The companies also plan to explore cooperation in the field of ship retrofitting for decarbonization, including optimizing engine efficiency, increasing container ship cargo capacity, and retrofitting dual-fuel propulsion systems, Maersk has previously worked with China’s Zhoushan Yatai Ship Engineering and Repair Co. for the first conversion of a conventional containership to dual-fuel methanol.

Maersk and Hyundai report they will also collaborate on joint research to examine the feasibility of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) system. Testing of hydrogen-based systems is in an early phase as multiple companies look at fuel cells as a source of electric power in the future.

HD Hyundai reports it will also strengthen its global supply chain by leveraging Maersk’s integrated logistics services. This includes expanding ocean freight volumes supported by Maersk’s East-West network and utilizing Maersk’s capabilities across airfreight services and land transportation, as well as warehousing infrastructure. The initial phase of the partnership will focus on providing tailored logistics solutions for HD Hyundai’s affiliates including HD Hyundai XiteSolution, and HD Hyundai Marine Solution, and will be gradually rolled out across other affiliates.